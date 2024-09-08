Metallica Stream Minneapolis Performance Of 'Hit The Lights'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Hit The Lights", from an August 16 show in Minneapolis, MN. The first of two shows at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from eight of the band's studio albums.

"Hit The Lights" was the opening tack on Metallica's debut, "Kill 'Em All", which was issued following the group's signing with independent label Megaforce Records.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Shadows Follow", from the first Minneapolis event. Get tour details and stream live footage from night one in Minneapolis here.

Related Stories

Metallica Stream Ride The Lightning Classics From Second Chicago Concert

Metallica Reveal Previously Unseen Cliff Burton Photos Via '(Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth' Video

Metallica Share Video Of Black Album Classics From Chicago

Metallica Stream 'Wherever I May Roam' From Second Foxborough Concert

News > Metallica

Share this article: