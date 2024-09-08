.

Metallica Stream Minneapolis Performance Of 'Hit The Lights'

Bruce Henne | 09-08-2024
(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Hit The Lights", from an August 16 show in Minneapolis, MN. The first of two shows at the city's U.S. Bank Stadium delivered a 15-song set that featured songs from eight of the band's studio albums.

"Hit The Lights" was the opening tack on Metallica's debut, "Kill 'Em All", which was issued following the group's signing with independent label Megaforce Records.

Metallica is also sharing video of a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Shadows Follow", from the first Minneapolis event. Get tour details and stream live footage from night one in Minneapolis here.

