Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates

Heart have shared the reschedules dates for their North American Royal Flush Tour, which was postponed earlier this year so that frontwoman Ann Wilson could undergo cancer treatment.
Guitarist and Ann's sister Nancy Wilson shared, "We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued..."
The new run of U.S. and Canadian dates will be kicking off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 28th and will conclude on April 5th in Quebec at the Videotron Centre.
As we previously reported, back on July 2nd, Ann revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing treatment this summer, as a result the band has postponed their Royal Flush Tour.
The 74-year-old vocalist shared the following with fans via social media, "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.
"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & l've decided to do it.
"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.
"Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson
"Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."
The band shared in a separate statement, "As of today, HEART's Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks."
Heart were set to launch a fall North American leg of their Royal Flush Tour that was set to kick off on September 17th in Portland, OR with support from Cheap Trick and Squeeze. They also had plans to joined Journey and Def Leppard on select dates of their summer Stadium Tour.
In June, the band pulled the plug on their European tour because Ann had to undergo the procedure she mentioned in today's statement. She said at the time, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"
Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas
Mar. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
Mar. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Mar. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Mar. 08 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center
Mar. 09 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
Mar. 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Mar. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum
Mar. 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Mar. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mar. 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
Mar. 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum
Mar. 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Apr. 04 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Apr. 05 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre
Anthony Bonnette Reveals 'That's Just Me' Video
Watch Sting's 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' Video
Singled Out: November Girl's Altar
Singled Out: Nathan Jacques' Shapeshifter
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle- Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates- more
Michael Anthony Shocked To Be The Final Original Van Halen Member Touring- Oasis Have Finished Reunion Album Says Liam- more
Dierks Bentley Rocks Bridgestone Arena For Nashville Stop Of Gravel & Gold Tour- Russell Dickerson Plots Russellmania Tour 2025- more
Caught In The Act: Weezer's Voyage To The Blue Planet Tour
Robert Jon & The Wreck - Red Moon Rising
Caught In The Act: Pearl Jam Rock Wrigley Field
Bruce Springsteen's Wife Patti Scialfa Reveals Cancer Battle
Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates
Anthrax and Killswitch Engage Stars Lead ShipRocked's 2025 All-Star Band
Hopeless Records 30th Anniversary exhibit Headed To The Punk Rock Museum
Love Ghost and Tim Skold Team Up For New Single and Video
Nothing More Launch Contest For Suicide Prevention
Dark Tranquillity Announce 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue For 'Projector'