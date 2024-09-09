Heart Share Rescheduled Royal Flush Tour Dates

Heart have shared the reschedules dates for their North American Royal Flush Tour, which was postponed earlier this year so that frontwoman Ann Wilson could undergo cancer treatment.

Guitarist and Ann's sister Nancy Wilson shared, "We are so so excited to resume this tour. We were just starting to fire on all cylinders and the vibe was entirely MAJOR. To be continued..."

The new run of U.S. and Canadian dates will be kicking off at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on February 28th and will conclude on April 5th in Quebec at the Videotron Centre.

As we previously reported, back on July 2nd, Ann revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing treatment this summer, as a result the band has postponed their Royal Flush Tour.

The 74-year-old vocalist shared the following with fans via social media, "Dear friends, I recently underwent an operation to remove something that, as it turns out, was cancerous.

"The operation was successful & I'm feeling great but my doctors are now advising me to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy & l've decided to do it.

"And so my doctors are instructing me to take the rest of the year away from the stage in order to fully recover. To the ticket buyers, I really do wish we could do these gigs. Please know that I absolutely plan to be back on stage in 2025. My team is getting those details sorted & we'll let you know the plan as soon as we can.

"Thank you all for the support. This is merely a pause. I've much more to sing. Love, Ann Wilson

"Respectfully, this is the last public statement l'd like to make on the matter."

The band shared in a separate statement, "As of today, HEART's Royal Flush Tour is postponed due to medical reasons. Fans are encouraged to hold on to their tickets as they will be honored for the rescheduled dates. More information to be announced in the coming weeks."

Heart were set to launch a fall North American leg of their Royal Flush Tour that was set to kick off on September 17th in Portland, OR with support from Cheap Trick and Squeeze. They also had plans to joined Journey and Def Leppard on select dates of their summer Stadium Tour.

In June, the band pulled the plug on their European tour because Ann had to undergo the procedure she mentioned in today's statement. She said at the time, "I'm okay! Please don't worry. I do apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. It's certainly an inconvenience for me. Love & respect always, Ann"

Feb. 28 - Las Vegas, NV - Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Mar. 03 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

Mar. 04 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Mar. 06 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Mar. 08 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

Mar. 09 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

Mar. 11 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Mar. 13 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum

Mar. 14 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Mar. 20 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Mar. 21 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Mar. 24 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Mar. 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mar. 28 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Mar. 29 - Charleston, WV - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum

Mar. 31 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Apr. 02 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Apr. 04 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Apr. 05 - Québec, QC - Videotron Centre

Related Stories

Anthony Bonnette Reveals 'That's Just Me' Video

Watch Sting's 'I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart)' Video

Singled Out: November Girl's Altar

Singled Out: Nathan Jacques' Shapeshifter

News > Heart