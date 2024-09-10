Motley Crue Going Back To The Clubs For Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue have announced that they will be going back to where it all began in October with their Hollywood Takeover which will find the band rocking famed clubs across Hollywood.

Going completely old school, they hinted at the special shows with flyers appearing around Labor Day at various locations across Los Angeles promoting shows at The Roxy, Troubadour, and Whisky A Go Go.

They will kick off the special club tour in October 7th at the Troubadour, before headline over to the Sunset Strip from an appearance at The Roxy on October 9th and will wrap things up a few doors down at the Whisky A Go Go on October 11th.

Tickets are set to go on sale to the general public this Saturday, September 14th, at 10AM PT at the box offices of each venue, and continuing the old school tradition, it will be physical tickets only for the concerts, with a limit of two per customer.

Apart from the shows, there will also be a Motley Crue pop-up store at the Rainbow Bar & Grill that will open on October 6th and run through October 12th. Filled with excluve merch, the store will operate from 3PM to midnight daily.

Related Stories

Motley Crue Expand 'Dr Feelgood' For 35th Anniversary

Motley Crue In The Studio For 'Dr. Feelgood' 35th Anniversary

Motley Crue Announce EP with Beastie Boys' 'Fight For Your Right (To Party)' Cover

New Motley Crue Music Coming 'Very, Very Soon'

News > Motley Crue