Alex Van Halen Doing Special Events For 'Brothers' Release

Alex Van Halen has revealed that he will be celebrating the arrival of his new memoir "Brothers", which is "his personal story of family, friendship, music and brotherly love in a remarkable tribute to his beloved brother and band mate" Eddie Van Halen.
"Brothers" will be published by Harper Collins on October 22nd as a standard hardcover, a deluxe autographed hardcover and an audiobook version narrated by Alex and featuring the last song that he and Eddie composed together, entitled "Unfinished".
To celebrate the book release, Alex will be holding three special events including book signings in New York City and New Jersey, as well as a special "in conversation event" in Culver City, Ca. The latter will be available virtually online.
"I was with him from day one," Alex said of his brother Eddie. "We shared the experience of coming to this country and figuring out how to fit in. We shared a record player, an 800 square foot house, a mom and dad, and a work ethic. Later, we shared the back of a tour bus, alcoholism, the experience of becoming successful, of becoming fathers and uncles, and of spending more hours in the studio than I've spent doing anything else in this life. We shared a depth of understanding that most people can only hope to achieve in a lifetime."
Monday, October 21 @ 12 Noon - Barnes & Noble - NYC
Tuesday, October 22 @ 6 PM - Books & Greetings - Northvale, NJ
Thursday, October 24 @ 8 PM - Live Talks LA @ the Frost Auditorium in Culver City
Find ticket details here
