Metallica Stream Edmonton Performance Of 'Through The Never'

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1991 classic, "Through The Never", from an August 23 show in Edmonton, AB. The first of two events at the city's Commonwealth Stadium - as part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the group's M72 World Tour - featured the track from the band's self-titled record, aka The Black Album; the project delivered Metallica's commercial breakthrough upon its original release as their first to top the US charts while going on to sell 16 million copies in the country and more than 31 million worldwide.

Metallica also titled their 2013 film, "Through The Never"; the project told the story of a band crew member named Trip (played by Dane DeHaan) who is sent out on a mission during the group's live set in front of a sold-out arena: to meet a disabled truck and retrieve a particular item. However, the routine task turns into a surreal odyssey when Trip's van is hit by another vehicle, and he subsequently finds himself up against a death-dealing horseman. As Trip flees through desolate streets, he has only his wits to help him avoid the deadly horseman and deliver Metallica's cargo.

While the companion soundtrack album reached the US Top 10, the film - which was written and directed by Nimród Antal (Predators, Kontroll) - essentially broke even against a $32 million budget.

Metallica will wrap up its two-year M72 World Tour in support of the band's latest release, "72 Seasons", with four shows in Mexico City later this month.

Stream live video of "Through The Never" and "If Darkness Had A Son" from the first Edmonton concert here.

