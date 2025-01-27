David Bowie's 'Berlin Trilogy' Musicians Reunite For 2025 Tour

(Perspective Communications) David Bowie's right-hand-musicians during his late-1970's Berlin period reunite to celebrate the legacy of the albums they made together as Carlos Alomar presents The D.A.M. Trilogy - touring over 16 European dates in late 2025. Touring with original Heroes bassist, George Murray, for the first time since 1979, the special, audiovisual Back To Berlin Tour 2025 opens in the German capital's Metropol concert hall on Fri 7 November 2025.

Honoring their work together, as well as Bowie's enduring legacy, legendary guitarist, Alomar, who recorded with Bowie across 11 albums, and Murray pledge to faithfully perform arrangements from the three albums recorded in Berlin - Low, Heroes and Lodger. Having lost drummer, Dennis Davis, to cancer in 2016 the D.AM Trilogy band includes four additional musicians, including Tin Machine and Bowie's Live Aid guitarist, Kevin Armstrong, to bring the intricacies of rarely, if ever performed songs vividly to life.

Opening the tour with two nights just footsteps from Hansa Studios, the legendary creative HQ for Bowie and the band as they laid down century-defining songs and deep cuts, like D.J., It's No Game and other songs that were never added to live sets. The band will then move on to perform in the UK and Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Belgium and France. In addition to Alomar, Murray and their band, the tour welcomes visionary video editor and Bowie archivist, Nacho, to complete the second of the two, essential pillars of Bowie's legacy - vision. Renowned for his extraordinary work in curating and reimagining Bowie's iconic visuals, Nacho will bring a dynamic, immersive video experience to the stage.

Seeing this tour as a way to give back to the community that has supported them for decades, Alomar explains the motivation to tour almost a decade after Bowie's death.

"Where other bands have toured Bowie's songs extensively since his passing, these songs haven't been performed the way they were meant to be. Until now," he says. "The Spiders from Mars are well known, but the D.A.M. Trio remains rock and roll's best-kept secret. It's time to honor our legacy, including Dennis's.

"The fans we've met along the way are the ones who have driven this. We feel obliged to do it because they've waited so long for us to return to these songs. This could very well be our last spin of Europe."

With Bowie's vocals being sung by New York-based singer, Cunio, the band brought together by Alomar includes not only Murray and Armstrong, but Tal Bergman (Chaka Khan, Joe Bonamassa, LL Cool J) on drums, Axel Tosca (George Clinton, Robert Glasper, Louie Vega) on keys and synths and Lea Lorien (Scissor Sisters, David Morales) providing backing vocals.

The confirmed list of European tour dates for Carlos Alomar presents The D.A.M Trilogy, Back To Berlin Tour 2025, are as follows:

Fri 7 Nov - Berlin, Metropol

Sun 9 Nov - Oslo, Santrum Scene

Tue 11 Nov - Gothenburg, Lorensbergsteatern

Wed 12 Nov-Malmo, Slagthusets Teater

Thu 13 Nov - Veji, Vejle Musikteater

Sat 15 Nov - Eindhoven, Muziekgebouw

Sun 16 Nov - Utrecht, Tivoli Vredenburg

Tue 18 Nov - Zurich, Volkshaus

Wed 19-Nov - Paris, Casino De Paris

Fri 21 Nov - Antwerp, Stadsschouwburg

Sun 23 Nov - Sheffield, Octagon

Mon 24 Nov - Liverpool, Philharmonic

Wed 26 Nov - Glasgow, The Old Fruitmarket, City Halls

Fri 28 Nov - London, Barbican

Sat 29 Nov - Bristol, Beacon Hall

Mon 1 Dec - Dublin, Vicar St

