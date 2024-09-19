Def Leppard Share 'Just Like 73' Live Video

.

Bruce Henne | 09-19-2024
(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a live performance video for its single, "Just Like 73." The band was captured on its 2024 summer stadium tour for the single, which featured the first collaboration between the UK rockers and Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello.

"It encapsulates a time that burned deep into our DNA," says Def Leppard frontman Joe EIlliott. "We wanted to celebrate that very important and glorious time."

"When I saw David Bowie on TV between 1972 and 1973, everything I thought I knew about music went from black and white to vivid technicolor," adds guitarist Phil Collen. "Our song 'Just Like 73' represents that awakening."

Def Leppard wrapped up the summer North American run in Denver, CO on September 8. Stream the live performance video here.

