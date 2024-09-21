Uriah Heep Launching Farewell Tour After Rocking For 55 Years

British rock legends Uriah Heep have announced that they will be embarking on a farewell tour, putting an end to their iconic 55 year career, final original member Mick Box revealed in a new video message to fans.
Box shared, "Who can believe next year is 55 years since the band started, and that's just so amazing. I know many of you have been with us since the beginning, and we do thank you for that. It means the world to us.
"Unfortunately, we have made the decision to wind down touring the whole world next year under the title of 'Magician's Farewell'. In fact, The Magician's Farewell.
"Over the next two to three years, we intend to play as many places as possible and see you all for the one last time. We'll continue to play shows but these will be music festivals, weekend shows and things like that.
"Tour dates will be announced starting February 2025, so hope to see you all out there. On behalf of the band and myself, I wanna thank you all for the continued support you have always given us. It means the world to us, and it means so much to us, and I just wanna thank you for that. Happy days."
