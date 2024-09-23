Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Performance From Seattle

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming pro-shot video of a performance of "Master Of Puppets", from an August 30 show in Seattle, WA. The title track from the 1986 project was featured during the first of two shows at the city's Lumen Field as part of a recently-completed run of North American series dates on the group's M72 World Tour.
Metallica's major label debut, "Master Of Puppets" became thrash metal's first platinum album on its way to US sales of more than 6 million copies. The California band will wrap up its two-year tour in support of the band's latest release, "72 Seasons", in Mexico City later this month.
Watch Seattle performances of "Master Of Puppets" and the 1986 album track, "Leper Messiah", here.
