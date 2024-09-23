Motley Crue Celebrate 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary

Motley Crue took to social media on Monday (September 23) to celebrate the 41st anniversary of their sophomore album, "Shout At The Devil", hitting the top 20 on the U.S. album charts.
The band shared, "#onthisday in 1983 SHOUT AT THE DEVIL catapulted the Crüe to superstardom. Delivering on the promise of the PLATINUM debut, 'Too Fast For Love', SHOUT AT THE DEVIL hit the US Top 20 and was certified 4X PLATINUM.
For many SHOUT AT THE DEVIL was the first time they witnessed an album with this imagery and lyrical content on mainstream retail shelves.Ground-breaking music videos for 'Looks That Kill' and 'Too Young To Fall In Love' set the standard for countless MTV moments.
"Those two singles, combined with songs like 'Knock 'Em Dead, Kid', 'Bastard' and 'Red Hot', and cover version of 'The Beatles' 'Helter Skelter' helped create Motley history."
