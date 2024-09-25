The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

The Dead Daisies took to social media to share the bad news that guitarist Doug Aldrich (Dio/Whitesnake) has been diagnosed with throat cancer and while it is treatable, he will be unable to join the band their upcoming tour dates and will be replaced by Reb Beach for the dates.

The supergroup shared, "Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we'd like to share... Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week.

"Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery."

The band will be launching a European tour on November 1st in the Netherlands. See the dates below:

11/1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands

11/2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium

11/3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany

11/5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany

11/6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany

11/8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands

11/9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany

10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland

11/11 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, France

11/13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic

11/15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary

11/16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria

11/17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany

Related Stories

The Dead Daisies Mix AC/DC And The Ramones With 'I Wanna Be Your B*tch'

Watch The Dead Daisies' 'I'm Gonna Ride' Video

Singled Out: The Dead Daisies' Light Em' Up

The Dead Daisies 'Light 'Em Up' With New Video

News > The Dead Daisies