The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer

The Dead Daisies took to social media to share the bad news that guitarist Doug Aldrich (Dio/Whitesnake) has been diagnosed with throat cancer and while it is treatable, he will be unable to join the band their upcoming tour dates and will be replaced by Reb Beach for the dates.
The supergroup shared, "Hi, to all Daisies fans. We have some crappy news we'd like to share... Unfortunately Doug has been diagnosed with a treatable throat cancer and has to undergo surgery this week.
"Moving forward, Doug will not be available for the next run and subsequently long-time good friend & band mate from the Whitesnake days, Reb Beach, will be filling in for the upcoming European dates. Please join us in wishing Doug all the best for a speedy recovery."
The band will be launching a European tour on November 1st in the Netherlands. See the dates below:
11/1 - Metropool - Enschede, Netherlands
11/2 - De Casino - Sint Niklaas, Belgium
11/3 - Gruenspan - Hamburg, Germany
11/5 - Essigfabrik - Cologne, Germany
11/6 - Technikum - Munich, Germany
11/8 - Bibelot Poppodium - Dordrecht, Netherlands
11/9 - RuhrCongress - Bochum, Germany
10 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
11/11 - Elysee Montmartre - Paris, France
11/13 - Palac Akropolis - Prague, Czech Republic
11/15 - Barba Negra - Budapest, Hungary
11/16 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
11/17 - Gibson - Frankfurt, Germany
