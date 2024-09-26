.

Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour

Collective Soul have announced that they will be venturing north to join Our Lady Peace for a Canadian tour early next year dubbed the OLP30 Tour to celebrate Out Lady Peace's 30th anniversary.

"Canada, we've got BIG news! We're joining forces with @ourladypeace and we're beyond excited to rock stages across the Great White North!," Collective Soul shared on social media. "Mark your calendars and get ready for a tour like no other-this is going to be one for the books! **Tickets go on sale: Thursday, October 3rd @ 10:00 AM LOCAL TIME** Let's make some unforgettable memories together, Collective Soul family!"

"We are beyond excited to bring you a show like we've never done before for the OLP30th anniversary tour! It's going to be one badass celebration you don't want to miss!" says Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida.

According to OLP, The OLP30 Tour kicks off in Calgary, AB on February 19, and will visit major cities like Edmonton, Ottawa, and Halifax.... "From March 4 to March 12, Canadian rock band Wintersleep will support the tour, with Ash Molloy making a special appearance at the Halifax show on March 13. Support acts for the Western Canada dates will be announced soon."

2/19 - Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
2/20 - Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place *
2/22 - Kelowna, BC at Prospera Place *
2/23 - Abbotsford, BC at Abbotsford Centre *
2/24 - Victoria, BC at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre *
2/27 - Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre *
2/28 - Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre *
3/2 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON at GFL Memorial Gardens *
3/4 - St. Catharines, ON at Meridian Centre *^
3/5 - Oshawa, ON at Tribute Communities Centre *^
3/7 - Ottawa, ON at Canadian Tire Centre *^
3/8 - London, ON at Budweiser Gardens *^
3/10 - Laval, QC at Place Bell *^
3/12 - Moncton, NB at Avenir Centre *^
3/13 - Halifax, NS at Scotiabank Centre *+

* w/ Collective Soul
^ w/ Wintersleep
+ w/ Ash Molloy

