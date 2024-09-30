Collective Soul Announce 2025 U.S. Tour

After a busy 2024 on the road for Collective Soul, the band has revealed via social media that they will be continue touring early next year for a new batch of U.S. tour dates.

With a handful of live dates for the rest of this year, the band just announced they will begin 2025 in Auburn, Wa at Muckleshoot Casino Resort on January 14th and have shared dates that run through February 17th in Fargo, ND at Scheels Arena.

The band will follow the U.S. dates with their previously announced Canadian Tour with Our Lady Peace that launches on February 20th in Edmonton and concludes on March 13th in Halifax.

They shared this morning, "Our first shows of 2025 are officially here, and we can't wait to hit the stage again! Who's ready to rock with us in the new year? Head over to collectivesoul.com for all the details and grab your tickets! Let's make 2025 one to remember-see you out there, Collective Soul family!"

Jan 14 - Auburn, WA

Jan 16 - Reno, NV

Jan 17 - Las Vegas, NV

Jan 18 - Las Vegas, NV

Jan 20 - Salt Lake City, UT

Jan 21 - Colorado Springs, CO

Jan 23 - Chandler, AZ

Jan 24 - Rancho Mirage, CA

Jan 25 - Lincoln, CA

Feb 11 - Omaha, NE

Feb 13 - Carterville, IL

Feb 14 - Riverside, IA

Feb 15 - Larchwood, IA

Feb 17 - Fargo, ND

Related Stories

Collective Soul Wrapping Up Summer Camp with Trucks Tour

Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour

Collective Soul Stream New Double Album 'Here To Eternity'

Collective Soul Stream New Song 'Mother's Love'

News > Collective Soul