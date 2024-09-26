Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Update On Cancer Fight

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson took to social media to share a new video where she provides an update on her health status following a cancer diagnosis and treatment earlier this year.

"Hello, everybody. Ann Wilson here," begins the rocker in a new video. "Now I know lots of you have been wondering how I've been doing, so I thought it'd be best if you heard this straight from me. I'm doing absolutely fine now, but it's been, to put it mildly, a lot. Chemo is no joke. It takes a lot out of a person. And then there's that two weeks of waiting around for test results, a form of mental torture.

"For anyone who's been through that, I empathize big time. Luckily for me, when the results finally came, they were the good kind! And so I'm excited to share with you that I'm now finished with chemo and I'm officially ready to get ready for the tour in 2025," the singer continues. "There's maintenance going forward, but I'm told the side effects are much less severe. The worst is over and I'm thankful for the efficacy of this poison."

Read more of Ann's update and get details on the rescheduled Royal Flush Tour here.

