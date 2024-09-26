(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from a September 1 show in Seattle, WA. The pair of shows were part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the band's M72 World Tour.
The lead single from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", was featured during the second of two shows at the city's Lumen Field, which featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.
"Kill 'Em All" was issued following the group's signing with independent label Megaforce Records. Watch "Whiplash" and a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Moth Into Flame", from the second Seattle event here.
Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival
Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Performance From Seattle
Metallica No Repeat Weekend Coming To Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival
Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal- more
Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more
Blake Shelton Begins New Era With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville- mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People’s Choice Country Awards- more
Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road
Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest
Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska
The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck
Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene
Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal
Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Update On Cancer Fight
Duff McKagan Covers Bowie's 'Heroes' And Shared New Song
Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour
Soul Coughing To Livestream First Hometown Performance In Over 25 Years
Queen Share Video For 'The Night Comes Down' Remix
Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert