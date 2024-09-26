Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from a September 1 show in Seattle, WA. The pair of shows were part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the band's M72 World Tour.

The lead single from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", was featured during the second of two shows at the city's Lumen Field, which featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

"Kill 'Em All" was issued following the group's signing with independent label Megaforce Records. Watch "Whiplash" and a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Moth Into Flame", from the second Seattle event here.

Related Stories

Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Performance From Seattle

Metallica No Repeat Weekend Coming To Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025

News > Metallica

Share this article: