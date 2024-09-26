.

Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert

Bruce Henne | 09-26-2024
Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Whiplash", from a September 1 show in Seattle, WA. The pair of shows were part of a recently-completed run of North American dates on the band's M72 World Tour.

The lead single from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", was featured during the second of two shows at the city's Lumen Field, which featured opening sets by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills.

"Kill 'Em All" was issued following the group's signing with independent label Megaforce Records. Watch "Whiplash" and a performance of the "72 Seasons" track, "Moth Into Flame", from the second Seattle event here.

Related Stories
Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert

Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Performance From Seattle

Metallica No Repeat Weekend Coming To Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

Metallica Extend M72 World Tour Into 2025

News > Metallica

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene- Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal- more

Sammy Hagar, Slash Park Of 2024 Rock Hall Induction Ceremony- The Dead Daisies' Doug Aldrich Diagnosed With Throat Cancer- more

Day In Country

Blake Shelton Begins New Era With BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville- mgk And Brad Paisley Added As Performers At People’s Choice Country Awards- more

Reviews

Live: Riot Fest 2024

Hippies & Cowboys - Fork in the Road

Live: Something Corporate Rock Chicago For Riot Fest

Cruise News: Joe Bonamassa Heads for Alaska

The Hollywood Stars - Starstruck

Latest News

Staind And Breaking Benjamin Shows Sidelined By Hurricane Helene

Ill Nino Part Ways With Frontman Marcos Leal

Heart's Ann Wilson Shares Update On Cancer Fight

Duff McKagan Covers Bowie's 'Heroes' And Shared New Song

Collective Soul Joining Our Lady Peace For Canadian Tour

Soul Coughing To Livestream First Hometown Performance In Over 25 Years

Queen Share Video For 'The Night Comes Down' Remix

Metallica Stream Whiplash From Second Seattle Concert