Fans Can Stay At Prince's Purple Rain House

Prince and The Revolution's Wendy and Lisa are offering fans the opportunity to stay at the newly reported Purple Rain House in celebration of the iconic film's 40th anniversary.

They revealed via social media, "We're proud to share a little something we've been working on with Airbnb - the newly restored Purple Rain house. A tribute to our dear friend Prince in celebration of the film's 40th anniversary. Join us and request to book starting October 2 at 8am CT."

Prince's official Facebook also shared the news with "The Revolution's Wendy & Lisa are welcoming Prince fans to the newly restored Purple Rain house on Airbnb. The Minneapolis home pays homage to Prince's creative genius and gives fans a glimpse into the real-life memories and masterful artistry that inspired the 1984 film."

AirBNB had this to say about the special home, "For the first time ever, Prince fans will have unprecedented access to the art and music of Purple Rain. Carefully curated, the home incorporates real-life elements, unreleased tracks, memories and authentic pieces from Prince's own collection, making it the ultimate tribute to Purple Rain and the man behind the beloved character, The Kid.

"'We were lucky enough to be a part of the music scene in Minneapolis during such a pivotal era for rock music, playing with Prince in one of the most successful bands of our generation and starring alongside him in the Purple Rain film,' say Wendy & Lisa. 'The Purple Rain house stands as a tribute to our dear friend Prince, the timeless character he brought to life, and the lasting impact he continues to have. We hope the space gives fans a glimpse into the eclectic world Prince created, and visitors walk away feeling a little bit closer to him as an artist and person.'

"Located in Prince's hometown of Minneapolis, the Purple Rain house represents his deep-rooted love for the city, iconic music and the pride his community continues to show for him still today. The space will be available for 25 total one-night stays, now bookable on Airbnb through partnership with Paisley Park Enterprises, LLC and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.

"Wendy & Lisa are inviting 'fams' for an unforgettable overnight stay at the legendary Purple Rain house for 25 total one-night stays. Occurring October 26 to December 14 for up to four guests, each stay will be priced at $7 per person - a nod to Prince's favorite number. Here's the setlist:

"It's The Kid's world-you're just livin' in it. The downstairs decor includes purple velvet wallpaper and a vintage '80s stereo preloaded with songs that inspired The Kid. And that's not even half of it. Scan the QR codes to get our personal commentary and insights. You'll love it.

"Pamper yourself in the spa, decorated as a tribute to one of Wendy & Lisa's favorite music videos: 'When Doves Cry.' Claw-foot tub? Check. Stained glass windows? Double check. Throw in a plush purple robe, a soothing face mask, and some lavender bath bombs into the mix, and you're golden.

"Wander through the safari that is the closet. Prince's most legendary outfits are displayed behind glass-just for lookin', not for touchin'. But if you want to dress the part, we put together a collection of '80s-inspired outfits to elicit your inner rockstar (along with hair, accessories, and eye makeup, of course).

"Wanna rock out? Visit the muse lounge. Whether u tickle the ivories, bang the drums, shred on guitar, or bless the world with your best falsetto, Wendy & Lisa left instructions to play the chorus of 'Purple Rain' along with pre-recorded audio of The Kid himself.

"The best part of the house is the secret space-if u can find it. Activate a secret door (no, we're not telling u how) to a room filled with treasures. Especially the faux vinyl album that contains seven clues which, if u answer correctly, will lead to rewards u will freak over.

"Sleep like a Prince in The Kid's bedroom, decked out to match the movie. Or stay up and check out his personal tape collection, including one of Prince's demo recordings -yes, u read that right.

"Prince 'fams' can request to book1 the Purple Rain house starting October 2 at 6:00 AM PT at airbnb.com/prince through October 6 at 11:59 PM PT when request periods close. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Minneapolis." See photos here

