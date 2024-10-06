Motley Crue Pizza Launched By Prince Street To Honor Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue have shared that select Prince St Pizza locations in Southern California are launching a special combo in honor of the band to celebrate their Hollywood Takeover this week, which finds the band returning to Los Angeles clubs for a special string of intimate shows.

The band shared, "In honor of the Hollywood Takeover, @princestreetpizza are offering a custom 4-slice combo called 'The Motley Crue Combo' at all eight Los Angeles locations: West Hollywood, Hollywood Arby's Drive Thru, Pasadena, Studio City, DTLA, Venice, Malibu, and Costa Mesa from 10/5 through their last show on Friday, 10/11.

"Each member of Motley Crue selected their favorite iconic Prince St. Pizza Sicilian slice: Vince Neil - Spicy Spring, Tommy Lee - The Naughty Pie, Nikki Sixx - Meat Lovers, John 5 - Vegan cheese with Green Peppers.

"You can mix and match these slices to create their own personalized Motley Crue Combo. Each combo is served in a custom designed box!!"

