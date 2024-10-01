Motley Crue Tease Announcement And Reveal Special Auction

Motley Crue have shared two photos on social media with the dates 10/03/24 over a view of North America on a photo of earth from space. The first photo with a wider view of the globe appeared on Monday, followed by a second photo today (October 1st) with North America focused in more closely.

Fans have speculated on social media that they could be hinting at a tour announcement that would follow the band's upcoming string of rare club dates this month that will find the group returning to the Los Angeles clubs where they got their start for their "Hollywood Takeover".

They will kick off the special club tour in October 7th at the Troubadour, before headline over to the Sunset Strip from an appearance at The Roxy on October 9th and will wrap things up a few doors down at the Whisky A Go Go on October 11th.

Apart from the shows, there will also be a Motley Crue pop-up store at the Rainbow Bar & Grill that will open on October 6th and run through October 12th. Filled with exclusive merch, the store will operate from 3PM to midnight daily.

Earlier today the band also shared that they will be auctioning "one-of-one" stage played instruments from the Hollywood Takeover that will benefit Covenant House. They said of the auction, "A very special auction for one-of-one, hand-signed, stage-played instruments of all four band members from each of the three Hollywood Takeover club shows at the The Troubadour (10/7), The Roxy (10/9), and the Whisky A Go Go (10/11) begins today!!

"The band personally curated three unique collector's microphones, snare drums, basses, and guitars that are specific to each show, and will be played by each band member at the club shows taking place next week.

"The ultra-rare instrument collectibles are being complimented by personal items from the band members that come along with each instrument, such as Vince Neil's custom pentagram mic stand and worn gloves; Tommy Lee's snare drum stand, show played-sticks, and show-worn gloves; Nikki Sixx's silver bracelets from his personal jewelry collection, and bass picks unique to each show; and John 5's stage-worn Vegan Leather jacket, Vans and shirt, amongst other things.

"All instruments and signatures will be certified by leading authentication company Definitive Authentic, the group that also powers Mötley Crüe's online museum, the Crieseum.

"Head to https://www.charitybuzz.com/motleycrue now to bid on your favorite items from all four band members. For more details on the instrument auction and additional auction items to follow throughout the month of October

Related Stories

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Motley Crue Celebrate 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary

Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded

KISS, Springsteen, Queen, Journey Lead AXS TV's Rocktober Concert Specials

News > Motley Crue