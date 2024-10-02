Eagles Add More Shows To Sphere Las Vegas Residency

The Eagles residency at the Sphere Las Vegas is proving to be one of the hottest tickets in town and because of the high demand the legendary band has added an additional four weekend shows.
The band took to social media to share the news with fans. They wrote, "Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band's residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14th, Saturday, February 15th, Friday, February 21st, and Saturday, February 22nd.
"The residency now features a total of 24 shows over twelve weekends from Friday, September 20th through Saturday, February 22nd, 2025. Presale signup starts now at Eagles.com. The presale begins Wednesday, October 8th at 10am PT... The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, October 11th at 10am PT"
EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE
Friday, October 11
Saturday, October 12
Friday, October 18
Saturday, October 19
Friday, November 1
Saturday, November 2
Friday, November 8
Saturday, November 9
Friday, December 6
Saturday, December 7
Friday, December 13
Saturday, December 14
Friday, January 17
Saturday, January 18
Friday, January 24
Saturday, January 25
Friday, February 14, 2025
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Friday, February 21, 2025
Saturday, February 22, 2025
