Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency

10-03-2024
Following their return to the Sunset Strip this month, Motley Crue revealed this morning that they will be launching a new limited Las Vegas Residency show next spring at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The band will be taking the stage in Vegas from March 28th through April 19th with shows announced for March 28th, 29th, April 2nd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 18th, and 19th.

They also shared that a portion of the ticket proceeds we be donated to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth via the Motley Crue Giveback Initiative and Live Nation.

Tickets will be going on sale Friday, October 11th at 10AM PT, with a S.I.N. Club (free signup at www.cruesuem.com) presale this Friday (Oct 4th) beginning at 10AM PT, and a Citi Card Members presale at noon PT on Friday.

