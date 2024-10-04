.

Eagles Legend Joe Walsh Warns Fans About Scams

10-04-2024
Legendary Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh took to social media to warn his fans about fake accounts and scams attempting to trick and cheat his fans on social media, telling them to ignore all but his official account.

Walsh wrote, "Your Attention Please I will NEVER reach out to fans via social media. I'm too old and too ADHD to do anything more than what we do on Facebook and Instagram.

"No fan pages, no 'personal pages,' no Telegram accounts, no weirdo checkmarks, no friend requests and no exclusive links. And do NOT share your credit card or bank account information. Ever. Even if I ask you in person.

"And if I ask you in person, call my wife because I'm off my meds. Moral of the story: If it ain't on this account, it ain't real. Save yourself the hassle. I try to block every fake account but there are 10 new ones every day. It's crazy. And not the fun kind!"

