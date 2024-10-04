Motley Crue Stream 'Cancelled' EP

Motley Crue have released their brand new "Cancelled' EP as they gear up to return to their roots by rocking small clubs on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood where they got their start in music.

The new EP features the brand new title track "Cancelled", as well as the previously released song "Dogs Of War", and the band's cover of the Beastie Boys classic "Fight For Your Right".

The "Cancelled" EP also marks the band's first release that features their new lead guitarist John 5, who released the group's original lead guitarist Mick Mars. Fans can catch the current lineup of the band on their Hollywood Takeover that kicks off October 7th at the Troubadour.

They will then return to the Sunset Strip on October 9th for a show at the Roxy, followed by a set at the Whisky Ago Go on October 11th. Until then, stream the "Cancelled" EP below:

Related Stories

Motley Crue Launching New Las Vegas Residency

Motley Crue Tease Announcement And Reveal Special Auction

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Gets 'High On You' With Crossbone Skully

Motley Crue Celebrate 'Shout At The Devil' Top 20 Anniversary

News > Motley Crue