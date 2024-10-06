Metallica Stream 'Seek And Destroy' From First M72 Mexico City Show

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its 1983 classic, "Seek And Destroy", from a September 20 show in Mexico City. The first of four dates at the city's Estadio GNP Seguros - as part of the final run of North American stops on the group's M72 World Tour - featured the track from the band's debut album, "Kill 'Em All", which didn't arrive on the US Billboard 200 chart until three years later, where it peaked at No. 66 on its way to eventually selling 3 million copies Stateside.
The group is also sharing video of a performance of the "Load" track, "King Nothing", from the first Mexico City event. Metallica will wrap up its 2024 schedule in Los Angeles, CA on December 13 when the band hosts the Helping Hands Concert & Auction in support of its charity foundation All Within My Hands.
Stream live performance videos of "Seek And Destroy" and "King Nothing" from Mexico City here
