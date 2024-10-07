Metallica 'Ride The Lightning' In Mexico City

(hennemusic) Metallica is sharing video of a performance of its 1984 classic, "Ride The Lightning", from a September 22 show in Mexico City. The event marked the second of four concerts at the city's Estadio GNP Seguros as part of the final run of 2024 dates on the group's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons."
Metallica confirmed the series will be extended - into a third year - with the recent announcement of North American shows next spring. The M72 World Tour's 2025 itinerary will continue the hallowed No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different set lists and support lineups.
In a new twist, M72 2025 will feature several single shows bringing the tour's full production - with its massive in-the-round stage - to venues including two college football stadiums.
Watch Metallica perform "Ride The Lightning" in Mexico City here
