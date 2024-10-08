Motley Crue Arrive At First Hollywood Takeover Show In Unexpected Way

Motley Crue made an unforgettable and unexpected arrival at the Troubadour on Monday night (October 8th) for the first show of their Hollywood Takeover that finds the band returning to their roots to play a series of shows on or near the Sunset Strip in Hollywood where they got their start.

The band shared a video of their arrival to Monday night's concert that shows a trash truck driving up to the Troubadour and it proceeds to start dumping trash on the street outside of the club, only to have the band members jump out.

They said of the clip, "Motley Crue gets dumped back out in a trash truck on the Sunset Strip in Hollywood for night 1 of the HOLLYWOOD TAKEOVER!" (see the clip here).

Accompanying the video is a reminder to fans that they offering up stage-played instruments in a charity auction via Charity Buzz. They shared, "Head over and check out the one-of-a-kind, stage-played instruments from the show, each personally signed by us.

"These exclusive pieces are up for grabs in a charity auction, with all proceeds benefiting Covenant House International. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of rock history and support a great cause! https://www.charitybuzz.com/theme/1302/lots"

The Hollywood Takeover will continues tomorrow night, October 9th, at The Roxy Theatre, followed by the final concert at the world famous Whisky Ago Go this Friday, October 11th.

