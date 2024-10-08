The Eagles Launch Presale For Newly Added Sphere Las Vegas Shows

The Eagles have launched the ticket pre-sale for the new dates for their recently expanded residency at Sphere Las Vegas. The new dates extend the residency, which kicked off last month, until February 22nd.

The group shared via social media, "The Eagles Sphere Las Vegas fan pre-sale for the newly added February dates has begun. Registration for early access to tickets is still open at eagles.com"

Last week the band announced " "Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles have announced four additional shows for the band's residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, February 14th, Saturday, February 15th, Friday, February 21st, and Saturday, February 22nd."

"The Sphere residency offers fans the ultimate connection to the band's legendary catalog in an immersive experience that only Sphere can provide," according to the original announcement. "These shows will utilize Sphere's next-generation technologies, including the world's highest resolution LED display that wraps up, over and around the audience, creating a fully immersive visual environment. The venue also features the world's most advanced concert-grade audio system, Sphere Immersive Sound, powered by HOLOPLOT, which delivers audio with unmatched clarity and precision to every guest."

The new dates were added to the previously announced dates that kicked off on September 20th and ran through January 25th. See all of the remaining dates below:

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Friday, October 11

Saturday, October 12

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

