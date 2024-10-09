Post Malone To Join Joe Walsh For VetsAid 2024 Finale

Legendary Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh has shared the big news that Post Malone will be joining him for the biggest finale of VetsAid history when the annual event takes place this Veteran's Day on November 11th at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York.

In addition to Walsh and Malone, this year's concert is also set to feature country music star Eric Church, rock veterans Toto and the iconic funk rockers Kool & the Gang. VetsAid 2024 will mark the eights annual event that were staged to raise funds for "veterans' services charities selected through a rigorous vetting process," according to Walsh's website.

Walsh had this to say about Malone joining the fun this year, "Warriors, come out to plaaaayyyaaaay! Post Malone joins me onstage for the biggest finale set in VetsAid history. I've got to get to work because this kid is the real deal! Will we see YOU on Veteran's Day? All proceeds go to New York and New Jersey veterans."

He had previously said of this year's concert, "VetsAid 2024 is all about family, friends and faith." Walsh explains. "I honor my wife's family and their legacy of service in her home borough of Queens. I honor and thank my extraordinary friends Eric Church (the Chief!), Toto, and Kool & the Gang.

"I honor our collective faith in the power of music to bring fans of diverse backgrounds together in celebration and our faith in the power of love to unite us all as Americans to support a population of veterans that has sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return. We've got something for everyone at VetsAid this year - country, pop, rock, funk and gospel - so all aboard!"

