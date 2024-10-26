Joe Walsh Cancels This Year's VetsAid Concert

Eagles legend Joe Walsh shared the sad news on Friday (October 25th) that this year's VetsAid charity concert has been cancelled due "to circumstances beyond organizers control".
The 8th annual event was scheduled to take place on November 11th at the UBS Arena in Belmont Park, New York and was set to feature Walsh, Post Malone, Eric Church, Toto and Kool & Gang.
Walsh had this to say, "The wellbeing of our veterans and their families remains my foremost concern and the primary mission of VetsAid. While I am disappointed in the cancellation of this year's event and apologize for any inconvenience to our fans, I am thrilled to share that VetsAid will provide $400,000 in grants to these fine organizations who will focus these funds on the ground in New York and New Jersey to veterans who have sacrificed so much and asked for so little in return."
