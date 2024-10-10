Ad Infinitum Herald New Album Release With 'Follow Me Down' Video

Ad Infinitum have released a music video for their song "Follow Me Down" to celebrate the release of their brand new studio album, "Abyss", which will be hitting stores tomorrow, October 11th. Napalm Records sent over the following details:
The track showcases gripping riffs that highlight the band's technical prowess and memorable refrains. Founded in 2018, Ad Infinitum have released three acclaimed studio albums, building a dedicated fanbase with their expansive and bombastic songwriting. On Abyss, Ad Infinitum take their sound to the next level, evolving into one of the most exciting new modern metal bands.
Ad Infinitum's frontwoman Melissa Bonny is consistently drawn to exciting musical collaborations, demonstrating her matchless talent as featured guest for bands like Kamelot, Feuerschwanz and dArtagnan. Right after the release of Abyss, Ad Infinitum will support Kamelot on tour together with Frozen Crown and Blackbriar. In early 2025 the band will embark on another European tour alongside folk metal pioneers Eluveitie and labelmates Infected Rain. Check out the captivating official music video for "Follow me Down" below and make sure to pre-order your copy of Abyss now!
Ad Infinitum on "Follow me Down": "Abyss is just around the corner, and we've got one more treat before the big day, which we are excited to share: 'Follow me Down' - an energetic song that will have its debut on stage tomorrow!"
