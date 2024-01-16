Kamelot Recruit HammerFall and Ad Infinitum For Awaken The World Tour

(Freeman) Kamelot have announced their upcoming North American "Kamelot: Awaken The World Tour 2024", that will feature direct support from HammerFall, and Ad Infinitum will open, featuring Kamelot touring guest vocalist Melissa Bonny!

The tour will begin on April 25th in Baltimore, MD at Rams Head and will cross North America and back, coming to an end a month later in Tampa, FL on May 25th at Jannus Landing.

Thomas Youngblood had this to sya, "We are beyond excited about the upcoming North American tour with our friends HammerFall And AD Infinitum! We have been to Europe, Japan and South America as part of our Awaken The World tour, and we will come back to North America for some cities we didn't get to visit on the first leg. Get ready for some amazing nights on this epic Symphonic Metal package!"

KAMELOT: Awaken The World Tour 2024 North American tour dates:

** = Featuring Seven Spires, No HammerFall

4.25.24 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head **

4.26.24 - Huntington, NY - Paramount **

4.27.24 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live **

4.28.24 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole **

4.30.24 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

5.1.24 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

5.3.24 - Columbus, OH - The Bluestone

5.4.24 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

5.6.24 - Fort Worth, TX - Tannahill's

5.7.24 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

5.9.24 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

5.10.24 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

5.11.24 - Anaheim, CA - City National Grove

5.12.24 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

5.14.24 - Denver, CO - The Summit

5.16.24 - St. Paul, MN - Myth

5.17.24 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom/Milwaukee Metal Fest (no AD INFINITUM)

5.18.24 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

5.20.24 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian

5.21.24 - Richmond, VA - The National

5.23.24 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

5.24.24 - Atlanta, GA - Heaven - Masquerade

5.25.24 - Tampa, FL - Jannus Landing

