Creed And Sevendust To End Year With Three New Shows

Creed announced that they will teaming up with Sevendust to rock out 2024 with three brand news shows, that will include a New Year's Eve performance in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The trio of shows are set to kick off with a concert at the Choctaw Casino and Resort on December 28th, and then they will head to Sin City for two shows at the Colosseum Caesars Palace on December 30th and on New Year's Eve, December 31st.

Later this month, Creed frontman Scott Stapp will be making his debut performance at the famed Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on October 23rd, will be doing the very first live performance of his duet with Dorothy called "If These Walls Could Talk".

Stapp said this about the historic gig, "I am humbled by this invitation and grateful for the Opry's tradition of including outliers like me. The Nashville songwriting community has been an incredible source of inspiration and support through a life-changing era for me, so it is a distinct honor to step into the circle for the first time."

