Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty To Give SXSW Keynote

(SXSW) South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference and Festivals has announced the addition of new Keynotes and the third round of Featured Speakers for the 39th edition of its annual Conference, which celebrates the convergence of technology, film, television, and music. SXSW takes place March 7-15, 2025 in Austin, Texas. The Keynotes announced today include Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning lead singer for Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber.

"Whether it be insights from the CEO of one of the fastest-growing social media platforms or tales from a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, the unique perspectives showcased each March is what makes SXSW such an exceptional event," said Hugh Forrest, President and Chief Programming Officer. "Jay Graber and John Fogerty are excellent additions to what is developing into a fascinating Keynote Speaker lineup."

Fogerty and Graber join the previously announced IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna as Keynote Speakers for SXSW 2025.

The Featured Speakers announced today include President and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated Cristiano Amon, co-Chairman; Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman; professor, podcast host, New York Times bestselling author, co-founder of HiddenLight Productions, and Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation Dr. Chelsea Clinton; writer, director, singer-songwriter, New York Times bestselling author, and two-time Golden Globe Award-winning actor David Duchovny; Chairman of Disney Experiences Josh D'Amaro; serial entrepreneur, podcast host, New York Times bestselling author and Professor of Marketing at New York University's Stern School of Business Scott Galloway; author and founder of Backstage Capital Arlan Hamilton; stand-up comedian, writer, actor, musician, and host of the podcast WTF with Marc Maron Marc Maron; and writer, researcher, software engineer, and founder of the website Web3 is Going Just Great Molly White.

The SXSW Conference is organized into 23 programming tracks presented in a variety of session formats. Tracks for 2025 include 2050, Advertising & Brand Experience, Artificial Intelligence, Climate & Sustainability, Creating Film & TV, Creator Economy, Culture, Design, Energy, Fashion & Beauty, Film & TV Industry, Food, Game Industry, Government & Civic Engagement, Health & MedTech, Music & Tech, Music Industry, Psychedelics, Startups, Tech Industry, Transportation, Workplace, and XR. More information about SXSW programming tracks and formats can be found here.

Announced SXSW 2025 Keynote:

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter for Creedence Clearwater Revival John Fogerty

The Future of Social with Jay Graber, Bluesky CEO: The sky's the limit for online platforms, but does the competitive social media market prioritize users' best interests? Enter Bluesky, a public benefit company building an open and decentralized standard for social media. Since its public launch in February 2024, Bluesky has been surging in popularity with over 27.5M users, as it aims to fundamentally change the social media landscape and return choice to users. Join Bluesky CEO Jay Graber and founder and Editor of Techdirt Mike Masnick for a conversation on how we can take control over our experience online.

Related Stories

Knotfest Going SXSW This Year

Aeon Station's Kevin Whelan Injured On Stage At SXSW

Official Ronnie James Dio Documentary Premiere Announced

SXSW 2020 Canceled By City Of Austin

News > SXSW