Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week

Tremonti, led by Creed and Alter Bridge star Mark Tremonti, are gearing up to launch a tour of Europe this coming Tuesday in support of the brand new album "The End Will Show Us How".

The End Will Show Us How Tour will be kicking off on January 14th in Hamburg, DE at the Gruenspan and will be concluding on February 18th in Amsterdam, NL at the Melkweg.

2025 promises to be a busy year of Mark Tremonti. As we reportedly last week, he took to social media to confirm the big news that his other band Alter Bridge are working on their next studio album.

The group shared, "21 years ago, on this day, we formed Alter Bridge! Thanks to all our fans for sticking with us and we are going to record a new album this year! Very excited for the future!"

Mark shared the post and added, "Thanks to all the fans! I'm already writing the new album as we speak! We will be ready to get together and record in March".

01/14/25 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan

01/16/25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser

01/17/25 - Oslo, NO - John Dee

01/19/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega

01/20/25 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

01/21/25 - Prague, CZ - Palac Akropolis

01/23/25 - Krakow, PL - Hype Park

01/25/25 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457

01/27/25 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali

01/28/25 - Vienna, AT - Szene

01/30/25 - Munich, DE - Technikum

01/31/25 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom

02/01/25 - Cologne, DE - Kantine

02/03/25 - Tilburg, NL - O13

02/05/25 - Bristol, GB - O2 Academy

02/06/25 - Glasgow,GB - SWG3 Galvanizers

02/07/25 - Belfast, GB - Limelight 1

02/09/25 - Dublin, IE - Academy

02/11/25 - Birmingham, GB - O2 Institute

02/13/25 - Manchester, GB - O2 Ritz

02/14/25 - London, GB - O2 Forum Kentish Town

02/16/25 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

02/17/25 - Antwerp, BE - Trix

02/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

