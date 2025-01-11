Tremonti Launching The End Will Show Us How Tour This Week

Tremonti, led by Creed and Alter Bridge star Mark Tremonti, are gearing up to launch a tour of Europe this coming Tuesday in support of the brand new album "The End Will Show Us How".
The End Will Show Us How Tour will be kicking off on January 14th in Hamburg, DE at the Gruenspan and will be concluding on February 18th in Amsterdam, NL at the Melkweg.
2025 promises to be a busy year of Mark Tremonti. As we reportedly last week, he took to social media to confirm the big news that his other band Alter Bridge are working on their next studio album.
The group shared, "21 years ago, on this day, we formed Alter Bridge! Thanks to all our fans for sticking with us and we are going to record a new album this year! Very excited for the future!"
Mark shared the post and added, "Thanks to all the fans! I'm already writing the new album as we speak! We will be ready to get together and record in March".
01/14/25 - Hamburg, DE - Gruenspan
01/16/25 - Stockholm, SE - Debaser
01/17/25 - Oslo, NO - John Dee
01/19/25 - Copenhagen, DK - Lille Vega
01/20/25 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater
01/21/25 - Prague, CZ - Palac Akropolis
01/23/25 - Krakow, PL - Hype Park
01/25/25 - Zurich, CH - Komplex 457
01/27/25 - Milan, IT - Magazzini Generali
01/28/25 - Vienna, AT - Szene
01/30/25 - Munich, DE - Technikum
01/31/25 - Frankfurt, DE - Zoom
02/01/25 - Cologne, DE - Kantine
02/03/25 - Tilburg, NL - O13
02/05/25 - Bristol, GB - O2 Academy
02/06/25 - Glasgow,GB - SWG3 Galvanizers
02/07/25 - Belfast, GB - Limelight 1
02/09/25 - Dublin, IE - Academy
02/11/25 - Birmingham, GB - O2 Institute
02/13/25 - Manchester, GB - O2 Ritz
02/14/25 - London, GB - O2 Forum Kentish Town
02/16/25 - Paris, FR - Alhambra
02/17/25 - Antwerp, BE - Trix
02/18/25 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg
Watch Tremonti's 'The End Will Show Us How' Video
