Pantera Reveal Support For 2025 Tour

Metal legends Pantera have announced that the shows for their upcoming 2025 tour of the UK and Europe will feature opening acts Child Bite and King Parrot, in addition to support act/special guests Power Trip.

This morning, the band took to their Facebook page to share the news with fans, "Please join us in welcoming Child Bite & King Parrot as the openers on our upcoming EU/UK tour."

Child Bite will be joining the trek as the opening act from the sold out kick off date on January 21st in Helsinki at the ice Hall through February 6th in Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle.

King Parrot will then replace Child Bite as the openers beginning February 7th in Berlin, Germany at the Max-Schmeling-Halle through the final stop of the tour in London at the OVO Arena Wembley on February 25th.

The current incarnation of the group announced in 2022 that original frontman Phil Anselmo and bassist Rex Brown had recruited Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante and longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde to come together to celebrate the band's legacy.

21 Jan 2025 Helsinki, FI at Ice Hall (SOLD OUT)+

23 Jan 2025 Stockholm, SE at Hovet+

24 Jan 2025 Oslo, NO at Spektrum (SOLD OUT)+

26 Jan 2025 Copenhagen, DK at Royal Arena+

28 Jan 2025 Amsterdam, NL at AFAS Live+

31 Jan 2025 Ljubljana, SI at Arena Stozice+

1 Feb 2025 Ostrava, CZ at Ostravar Arena+

3 Feb 2025 Budapest, HU at Budapest Arena+

4 Feb 2025 Kraków, PL at Tauron Arena+

6 Feb 2025 Hamburg, DE at Sporthalle+

7 Feb 2025 Berlin, DE at Max-Schmeling-Halle*

9 Feb 2025 Düsseldorf, DE at Mitsubishi Electric Halle*

10 Feb 2025 Brussels, BE at Forest National*

12 Feb 2025 Bologna, IT at Unipol Arena*

13 Feb 2025 Zürich, CH at Hallenstadion*

15 Feb 2025 Paris, FR at Adidas Arena*

18 Feb 2025 Glasgow, UK at OVO Hydro*

19 Feb 2025 Leeds, UK at First Direct Arena*

21 Feb 2025 Dublin, IE at 3Arena*

23 Feb 2025 Birmingham, UK at Resorts World Arena*

25 Feb 2025 London, UK at OVO Arena Wembley*

+ Child Bite

* King Parrot

