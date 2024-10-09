Watch Metallica Rock 'Inamorata' In Mexico City

Metallica continue to shared pro-shot performance videos from their M72 World Tour and the latest clip shows the iconic band rocking "Inamorata" during their second Mexico City Concert.

The show, which took place on September 22nd, was the second night of the band's visit to Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros as part of their special No Repeat Weekends.

The M72 Tour has featured the No Repeat format in most cities where the metal legends perform two concerts in select cities where they perform a completely different set each night. Metallica extended it to four nights in Mexico City.

The band just wrapped up their latest North American leg of the M72 Tour but they are not slowing down. Next up they will be playing their annual Helping Hands Concert and Auction at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on December 13th.

After a few months rest, they will hit the road again for the 2025 leg of M72 tour, which will be kicking off on April 19th in Syracuse, New York and they have announced dates through a two night stand in Denver on June 27th and 29th.

Prior to the tour launch, they will also be appearing at the Sick New World Festival in Las Vegas on April 12th.

