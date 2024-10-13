Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover

Motley Crue played the third and final show of their Hollywood takeover on Friday night (October 11th) to a packed audience at the famed Whiskey A Go Go in Los Angeles.

A return to the group's roots on the Sunset Strip, the run of shows saw the band play three Hollywood music clubs last week, beginning with the Troubadour on October 7th, followed by The Roxy on October 9th and then Friday's finale at the Whiskey.

The band took to social media and shared the following, "We couldn't imagine a more fitting way to conclude the epic #höllywoodtakeöver week in Los Angeles than with a packed house at the Whisky A Go-Go. We last played there October 5th 1989 for the warm up show for the Dr. Feelgood Tour and before that our last show there was in 1982!

"A mind blowing week for Mötley - huge thank you to everyone involved, staff, our crew, management, Troubadour , The Roxy Theatre and the Whisky A Go-Go, our friends at RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL and to all those that helped in making a difference and giving back for Covenant House International as part of the #mötleygivebackinitiative - Big Machine Label Group , BMG | US , Represent Clo , Prince St. Pizza , AEG , Global Merchandising Services and all of our other amazing partners that pulled this entire week together.

"Motley Crue loves you Vince Neil Tommy Lee Nikki Sixx John 5"

Earlier this month the band shared the news that they will be launching a new Las Vegas Residency next spring at the Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The band will be taking the stage in Vegas from March 28th through April 19th with shows announced for March 28th, 29th, April 2nd, 4th, 5th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 16th, 18th, and 19th.

