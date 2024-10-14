Close Enemies, the new group launched by Aerosmith star Tom Hamilton, played their debut live show this past Friday night (October 11th) at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville and the band has shared video footage from the performance.
The band had this to say following the debut show, "We want to thank everyone who came out Friday night and made this an incredible evening. Your response to our original songs was incredible. We are looking forward to getting this new music in your hands soon and are looking forward to playing shows in your area!!!"
Hamilton previously shared on X a photo of the band rehearsing and said, ""Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I'm playing with called Close Enemies. We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We're going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we're doing a show in Nashville on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!"
The Aerosmith icon if joined in the group by Trace Foster (his bass tech), Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow), Tony Brock (Rod Stewart), and vocalist Chasen Hampton, a veteran of the Oklahoma City music scene.
Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour- Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut- more
Mr. Bungle Founding Member Found Guilty Of First Degree Murder- Motley Crue Wrap Up Hollywood Takeover- more
Brantley Gilbert Paused Concert To Help Deliver His New Baby- Tim McGraw Delivers New Single 'People Like Us'- Stream Jelly Roll's New Album 'Beautifully Broken'- more
Reggae Party: Bob Marley- Stephen Marley- Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection
Hot In The City: Shows Coming to the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix
Root 66: Silver Bullet Bluegrass- 3 Pairs of Boots- more
On The Record: The Darts, Mike Watt, Papa M, On Being An Angel
Megadeth Vow To 'Be Back' Following Destroy All Enemies Tour
Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut
Zakk Wylde Will No Longer Experience Hendrix This Year
Seven Kingdoms Reveal 'Through The Waves' Video
Dax Riggs Shares 'Deceiver' From First New Album In 15 Years
The Ocean Announce The End of an Eon Tour
Slipknot Taking Knotfest Down Under Early Next Year
Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For Rock Hall Induction