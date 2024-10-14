Aerosmith Star Shares Video Of New Band's Live Debut

Close Enemies, the new group launched by Aerosmith star Tom Hamilton, played their debut live show this past Friday night (October 11th) at the Eastside Bowl in Nashville and the band has shared video footage from the performance.

The band had this to say following the debut show, "We want to thank everyone who came out Friday night and made this an incredible evening. Your response to our original songs was incredible. We are looking forward to getting this new music in your hands soon and are looking forward to playing shows in your area!!!"

Hamilton previously shared on X a photo of the band rehearsing and said, ""Hey, I need to tell you something about a band I'm playing with called Close Enemies. We have a bunch of good songs recorded. We're going to release one soon. Meanwhile, we're doing a show in Nashville on October 11 in Nashville at a place called Eastside Bowl. Please come!!"

The Aerosmith icon if joined in the group by Trace Foster (his bass tech), Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow), Tony Brock (Rod Stewart), and vocalist Chasen Hampton, a veteran of the Oklahoma City music scene.

