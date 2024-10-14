Zakk Wylde Will No Longer Experience Hendrix This Year

Zakk Wylde took to social media to share the bad news that he will not be able to take part in the remaining dates of the Experience Hendrix Tour due to his new commitment to participate in Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist.

The longtime Ozzy guitarist's Instagram shared, "Due to unavoidable scheduling conflicts, Zakk Wylde will be unable to perform at the remaining dates of the Experience Hendrix tour. This is due to his inclusion in the upcoming performance honoring Ozzy Osbourne's induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The affected tour dates are as follows: October 15th - October 19th.

"We apologize to fans for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding as Zakk takes part in this momentous occasion. All other scheduled performances on the Experience Hendrix tour will continue as planned."

Related Stories

Black Label Society Reveal 'The Gallows' Video

Zakk Wylde Recruits Cody Jinks, Rival Sons, Clutch For Berzerkus Festival

Jared James Nichols Recruits Joe Bonamassa and Zakk Wylde For New Studio Video

Zakk Wylde Reacts To Ozzy Osbourne's Retirement News

News > Zakk Wylde