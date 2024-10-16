Eagles Expand Sphere Las Vegas Residency Yet Again

More Eagles fans will have the opportunity to witness the legendary band's residency at the Sphere Las Vegas with the group announcing that they have once again added new shows to the run, with four new dates added in March 2025.

They just shared via social media: Due to overwhelming demand, the Eagles have announced four additional shows to the band's residency at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, March 7th, Saturday, March 8th, Friday, March 14th, and Saturday, March 15th.

The residency now features a total of 28 shows over 14 weekends from Friday, September 20th through Saturday, March 15th, 2025. Presale signup starts now at Eagles.com. The presale begins Tuesday, October 22nd at 10am PT. Vibee Hotel & Experience Packages are on sale now at eagles.vibee.com. The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, October 25th at 10am PT at eagles.com

EAGLES - LIVE IN CONCERT AT SPHERE

Friday, October 18

Saturday, October 19

Friday, November 1

Saturday, November 2

Friday, November 8

Saturday, November 9

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Friday, December 13

Saturday, December 14

Friday, January 17

Saturday, January 18

Friday, January 24

Saturday, January 25

Friday, February 14, 2025

Saturday, February 15, 2025

Friday, February 21, 2025

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

