Billy Joel Announces First Toronto Concert In Over A Decade

Billy Joel shared the news this morning that he will be playing his first concert in Toronto in over 10 years. The one-off show will be taking place on March 15, 2025 at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON.

This is the latest in a series of one-off concerts that Joel has announced in the coming months. He is next scheduled to perform a show with Sting at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on October 25th.

He and Sting will also be teaming for shows in Syracuse (April 11th), Las Vegas (November 9th), and Charlotte, NC on May 10th. Joel will co-headline a a concert in Detroit with Fleetwood Mac icon Steve Nicks on March 29th.

Asides from a New Year's Eve concert at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, Joel will play a number of solo headline shows including in Uncasville on February 22nd, as well as concerts in Edinburgh on June 7th and Liverpool on June 21st.

