Watch Metallica 'Fade To Black' In Mexico City

(hennemusic) Metallica is streaming video of a performance of its classic, "Fade To Black", from a September 29 show in Mexico City. The track from the group's second album, "Ride The Lightning", was featured alongside "For Whom The Bell Tolls" and "The Call Of Ktulu" from the 1984 set, as part of a 16-song presentation that delivered tunes from nine different studio records.

The event marked the fourth concert at the city's Estadio GNP Seguros as part of the final run of 2024 dates on the group's M72 World Tour in support of its latest album, "72 Seasons."

Metallica recently confirmed the series will be continued for a third year by announcing North American shows next spring. The tour's itinerary will continue the No Repeat Weekend tradition, with each night of the two-show stands featuring entirely different set lists and support lineups.

Stream footage of "Fade To Black" and the "72 Seasons" track, "You Must Burn!", from Mexico City here.

