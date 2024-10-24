.

Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility

Van Halen Brothers Biopic Is A Possibility

Alex Van Halen shared his hope that his new memoir "Brothers", focused on his relationship with his bandmate and late brother Eddie Van Halen can be made into a film.

The drummer has been promoting the new book that celebrates his and Eddie's life and career together and he expressed his desire to turn the book into a movie during an interview with Billboard.

However, despite his desire to do so he acknowledged that doing so is easier said than done. He said, "I learned a long time ago not to put your hope in things that don't exist yet. I know people who would be willing to participate, but it's a very complex fabric of things that need to happen."

Alex also addressed why Van Halen's activities stopped following the end of their last reunion tour with Roth in 2015 and Eddie's death in 2020. "The issue was Ed had been dealing with cancer for quite a number of years, and some of the stuff that he was doing out of the normal procedures, if you will, had side effects. Some of the stuff that was being said about Ed was completely wrong, and it was painful.... He was fighting cancer. It's as simple as that."

