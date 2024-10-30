Dream Theater Dedicate Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam

Dream Theater dedicated their concert in Croatia on Tuesday night (October 29th) to reunited drummer Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who died earlier in the day.

The band took to social media late Tuesday night and shared, "Tonight's show in Zagreb Croatia was dedicated to Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo who passed away shortly before showtime.

They continued, "Sam was one of DT's biggest supporters and the whole band and organization send their condolences to MP's entire family." See the full Facebook post here

