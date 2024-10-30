.

Dream Theater Dedicate Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam

10-30-2024
Dream Theater Dedicate Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam

Dream Theater dedicated their concert in Croatia on Tuesday night (October 29th) to reunited drummer Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo, who died earlier in the day.

The band took to social media late Tuesday night and shared, "Tonight's show in Zagreb Croatia was dedicated to Mike Portnoy's sister Samantha Leone Cattaneo who passed away shortly before showtime.

They continued, "Sam was one of DT's biggest supporters and the whole band and organization send their condolences to MP's entire family." See the full Facebook post here

Related Stories
Dream Theater Dedicate Show To Mike Portnoy's Sister Sam

Dream Theater Announce New Album With 'Night Terror' Video

An Evening With Dream Theater 40th Anniversary North American Tour Announced

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Shares 'Embers' Video

Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess Reveals 'Shadow Of The Moon' Video

News > Dream Theater

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival- Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds- Rush- Dream Theater- more

Blink-182 and Panic At The Disco Lead When Were Young 2025 Lineup- Martin Popoff Publishing 'Unofficial Iron Maiden Bible'- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more

Day In Country

The Lumineers And Kacey Musgraves Lead Extra Innings- Watch Megan Moroney's 'Am I Okay?' Video- more

Reviews

Live: Iron Maiden Rocks Chicago On The Future Past World Tour

Singled Out: Billy Morrison and Corey Taylor's Incite The Watch Feat Steve Vai

America - Live from the Hollywood Bowl 1975

Live: Rick Wakeman Rocks Phoenix

Rock Reads: Halloween Edition

Latest News

Metallica's Blacklist Raises Over $3 Million

Linkin Park To Host From Zero Listening Events

Slayer To Headline 2025 Louder Than Life Festival

B.B. King's 100th Birthday Being Celebrated With The Thrill Lives On Tour

W.A.S.P. Museum Added To Album ONE Alive Tour VIP Experience

Jake E. Lee 'On The Mend' From Multiple Gunshot Wounds

Ex 36 Crazyfists and Diecast Stars Launch Paradise Slaves With 'A Fever Of Defeat'

Arctis Reveal 'Tell My Why' Visualizer