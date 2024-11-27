Mike Portnoy Recaps Reunion Tour Leg With Dream Theater

Mike Portnoy has shared a message with fans after Dream Theater concluded the first European leg of their 40th Anniversary Tour in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 24th that was also his first trek with the group in 14 years.
Portnoy had this to say, "Well, the first European leg of Dream Theater's 40th Anniversary Tour is a wrap, and I must say it was probably one of the greatest tours I've ever done! Thank you to each and every one of you amazing fans that came out and caught a show so far (and we look forward to continue to play for the rest of you around the world in the coming year).
"HUGE THANKS and appreciation are in order for this amazing crew of ours that kicked ass with us for the last 2 months making each and every show happen every night! And what a production. Bravo!"
The band is gearing up to launch the Latin America leg of their An Evening with Dream Theater 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 on December 7th in Mexico City, which will be followed by a North American leg thats runs through March 22nd in New York City at the famed Radio City Music Hall.
The tour not only will celebrate the band's 40th anniversary, it was also be launched to promote their new studio album, "Parasomnia", which will arrive on February 7th.
December
12/7 - Mexico City, Mexico - Explanada Estadio Azteca
12/10 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil - Befly Hall
12/13 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Vivo Rio
12/15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Vibra
12/16 - Curitiba, Brazil - Live Curitiba
12/17 - Porto Alegre, Brazil - Araújo Vianna
12/19 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Movistar Arena
12/21 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena (Sold Out)
1/22 - Santiago, Chile - Movistar Arena
2/7 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
2/8 - Raleigh, NC - Martin Marietta Center
2/10 - Nashville, TN - Opry House
2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
2/12 - Biloxi, MS - Hard Rock Café
2/14 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
2/15 - Dallas, TX - Texas Trust CU
2/16 - San Antonio, TX - Majestic
2/18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Center
2/19 - Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater
2/21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea
2/22 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
2/24 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
2/25 - Sacramento, CA - Safe Credit Union Performing
2/27 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
2/28 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
3/2 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra
3/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Maverik Center
3/6 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
3/8 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
3/9 - Cleveland, OH - MGM Northfield Park
3/11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum
3/12 - Montreal, QC - Place des Arts
3/14 - Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theater
3/15 - Boston. MA - Boch Center
3/17 - Rochester, NY - Kodak
3/18 - Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theater
3/19 - Cincinnati, OH - Brady Music Center
3/21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
3/22 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
