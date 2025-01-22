Dream Theater Take Fans On Tour With 'Midnight Messiah' Video

(PFA) With their latest full-length record available worldwide in just 16 days, GRAMMY-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are releasing the next piece of music from their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia. The track "Midnight Messiah" - clocking in at 7:58 - is now available via all digital service providers and is the third musical composition available from the iconic reunited lineup of vocalist James LaBrie, guitarist John Petrucci, bassist John Myung, keyboardist Jordan Rudess and drummer Mike Portnoy.

The song marks Portnoy's first lyrical contribution since 2009. A tour diary music video featuring footage from multiple dates of their successful European leg of the 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 was directed and edited by longtime collaborator Mike Leonard from footage compiled by tour documentarian Wolfe Eliot and Paul Green Productions.

"It was great writing lyrics again and contributing this chapter to the Parasomnia story. DT fans may get a kick out of discovering some of the hidden nuggets I planted in the song referencing many of my past DT lyrics...and the music video is a great representation of the excitement of the first two tour legs we recently completed throughout Europe and South America. Just in time to prepare for our next leg throughout North America which we are so excited to embark on," explains Mike Portnoy.

An album announcement that is fifteen years in the making, Dream Theater return with their sixteenth studio album, Parasomnia - scheduled for release on February 7, 2025, via their longtime label home, Inside Out Music/Sony Music. From the opening track "In The Arms Of Morpheus" to the closer of "The Shadow Man Incident," Dream Theater returns with a collection of songs that showcase what has earned the band a loyal following for four decades. Clocking in at 71 minutes, Parasomnia takes the listener on a musical journey that has become synonymous with the band since the beginning of their career. Parasomnia is a term for disruptive, sleep-related disturbances including sleepwalking, sleep paralysis, and night terrors. Songs like "Dead Asleep" and "Bend The Clock" all build upon the themes brought on by the album title. The first single, "Night Terror," is a musical thrill ride captured in the just shy of ten minutes listening experience.

