Wang Chung Announce Retrospective With 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' Remix

Wang Chung have shared a new remix of their big hit "Everybody Have Fun Tonight", which comes from their forthcoming retrospective, "Clear Light/Dark Matter", that arrives on March 7th.

Chipster sent over these details: Some of the '80s biggest and most enduring synth-pop hits were created by a single band, Wang Chung - including "Dance Hall Days," "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Let's Go!", "To Live and Die in L.A.," "Hypnotize Me," and "Fire In The Twilight" - and now all those tracks (and more!) will be included on the new compilation, 'Clear Light/Dark Matter.'

Scheduled to release on Friday, March 7th, 2025, 'Clear Light/Dark Matter' reveals the many layers of Wang Chung's music. This exclusive double vinyl set spans the band's more than four-decade and career, featuring a carefully curated selection of their greatest hits and hidden gems, including never-before-released demos and a new live recording.

The set also includes an edit of the recently released brand new remix of "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" by acclaimed remixer Eric Kupper, known for his work with artists such as Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, and Earth, Wind & Fire. Streaming everywhere now.

Priced at $89.95, the set is available now for pre-order as a "deluxe collector's edition," and includes instant access to the music and other exclusive digital content!

Included in this set is:

*Double 12" LP Vinyl Record: 180g colored vinyl (Clear White & Black Ice)

*7" Vinyl Single: Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Eric Kupper Remix - Club & Dub versions)

*Exclusive Booklet: Featuring photos provided by Nick Feldman and Jack Hues, with written contributions from Jack Hues

*CD: 6-panel two-disc digipak of 'Clear Light/Dark Matter'

*Turntable Mat

*8" x 10" Semi-Gloss Photo: Exclusive image provided by Wang Chung

*5" x 5" Sticker: Everybody Wang Chung Tonight

Additionally, digital assets include:

*8 Exclusive Photos: Never-before-seen

*Thank You Video: Personal message from Wang Chung

Related Stories

Wang Chung's 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' Gets Eric Kupper Remix

Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, And Naked Eyes Announce Abducted By The '80s Tour

80s Music Stars Going Back To The Basement For Special Event

News > Wang Chung