Wang Chung's 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' Gets Eric Kupper Remix

(Chipster) The '80s were full of party dance anthems, and one of the era's most memorable is Wang Chung's 1986 hit, Everybody Have Fun Tonight. On September 27th, 2024, the song returns with a new remix by acclaimed remixer Eric Kupper, known for his work with artists such as Whitney Houston, Alicia Keys, Depeche Mode, Diana Ross, and Earth, Wind & Fire.

Wang Chung's Nick Feldman and Jack Hues were immediately impressed with Kupper's remix, describing it as vibrant, infectious, and full of dynamic energy that breathes new life into the song while preserving its original shape.

Reflecting on the band's cultural impact, Brad LeBeau, President and Founder of Pro Motion, the global leader in DJ and Club promotion, commented:

"Given the world's obsession with music from the 1980s and 90s, the Eric Kupper 2024 remix of 'Everybody Have Fun Tonight' by Wang Chung has risen above the pack at the domestic and international club culture deejay, specialty radio programmer, and music consumer social media levels."

Everybody Have Fun Tonight, with its now-famous line, "Everybody Wang Chung Tonight," saw the invention of a new US verb - 'to Wang Chung.' Icons such as Homer Simpson and Frasier Crane name-checked the band on TV, and Wang Chung even achieved punch-line status in the movie The Spy Who Shagged Me.

Beyond their chart-topping hits, Wang Chung became a multi-media sensation, contributing to the soundtracks of dozens of commercials, films, and T.V. shows. Their critically acclaimed score for William Friedkin's To Live and Die in L.A. in 1985 is one of their most iconic contributions to cinema, solidifying their influence in pop culture and the film industry.

Eric Kupper's remix marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Wang Chung, further cementing their legacy of timeless dance anthems and multimedia influence.

Emerging from the UK's post-punk/new wave scene, Wang Chung went on to achieve worldwide success, selling millions of records. Over their 40-year career, they've released six studio albums and two greatest hits collections, with six US Top 40 hits, including a massive #1 single and two chart-topping dance tracks. Along the way, Wang Chung's influence and relevance have made them a pop culture staple.

Wang Chung's music continues to resonate, appearing in countless commercials, films, video games, and TV shows. Now, they embark on a new chapter with Eric Kupper's remix of Everybody Have Fun Tonight.

In early 2025, the remix will be featured on Wang Chung's upcoming vinyl retrospective Clear Light / Dark Matter. This deluxe collector's edition will include a 7" single with the dub and club mixes of the track.

