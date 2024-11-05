Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out

Ghost have announced that they have added a second Mexico City date to their 2025 world tour after the first show in the city sold out. And the band promised that even more dates are to come.
They shared via social media, "[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY] We wish to inform you that Mexico City is SOLD OUT! Due to the overwhelming demand, a second show in Mexico City has been added; September 25 at Palacio De Los Deportes.
"Artist Pre-Sale begins Nov 5 at 11am Local Time PRESALE CODE: GHOST2025 General On-Sale begins Nov 6 at 11am Local Time. VIP packages will be available for Mexico's second ritual..."
The tour, the band's biggest trek to date, is scheduled to kick off on April 15th in Manchester, UK at the AO Arena and is currently set to wrap up with the just announced second Mexico City show.
GHOST WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Tue Apr 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
Wed Apr 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro
Sat Apr 19 - London, UK - The O2
Sun Apr 20 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena
Tue Apr 22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis
Wed Apr 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle Frankfurt
Thu Apr 24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle
Sat Apr 26 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena
Sun Apr 27 - Toulouse, FR - Zénith Toulouse Meetropole
Tue Apr 29 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena
Wed Apr 30 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre
Sat May 3 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich
Sun May 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum
Wed May 7 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena
Thu May 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome
Sat May 10 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena
Sun May 11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena
Tue May 13 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena
Wed May 14 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA
Thu May 15 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena
Sat May 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena
Tue May 20 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena
Thu May 22 - Linköping, SE - Saab Arena
Fri May 23 - Sandviken, SE - Goransson Arena
Sat May 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum
Wed Jul 09 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Fri Jul 11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Sat Jul 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sun Jul 13 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center
Tue Jul 15 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center
Thu Jul 17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Fri Jul 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Sat Jul 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Mon Jul 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Tue Jul 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Thu Jul 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Fri Jul 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Sat Jul 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Mon Jul 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Tue Jul 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Wed Jul 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
Fri Aug 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat Aug 02 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sun Aug 03 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
Tue Aug 05 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Thu Aug 07 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sat Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sun Aug 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena
Mon Aug 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu Aug 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Aug 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
Sat Aug 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Wed Sep 24 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
Thy Sep 25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes
