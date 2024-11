Ghost Add Show To 2025 World Tour Following Sell Out

Ghost have announced that they have added a second Mexico City date to their 2025 world tour after the first show in the city sold out. And the band promised that even more dates are to come.

They shared via social media, "[MESSAGE FROM THE CLERGY] We wish to inform you that Mexico City is SOLD OUT! Due to the overwhelming demand, a second show in Mexico City has been added; September 25 at Palacio De Los Deportes.

"Artist Pre-Sale begins Nov 5 at 11am Local Time PRESALE CODE: GHOST2025 General On-Sale begins Nov 6 at 11am Local Time. VIP packages will be available for Mexico's second ritual..."

The tour, the band's biggest trek to date, is scheduled to kick off on April 15th in Manchester, UK at the AO Arena and is currently set to wrap up with the just announced second Mexico City show.

GHOST WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:

Tue Apr 15 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

Wed Apr 16 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

Sat Apr 19 - London, UK - The O2

Sun Apr 20 - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena

Tue Apr 22 - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis

Wed Apr 23 - Frankfurt, DE - Festhalle Frankfurt

Thu Apr 24 - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle

Sat Apr 26 - Lyon, FR - LDLC Arena

Sun Apr 27 - Toulouse, FR - Zénith Toulouse Meetropole

Tue Apr 29 - Lisbon, PT - MEO Arena

Wed Apr 30 - Madrid, ES - Palacio Vistalegre

Sat May 3 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion Zürich

Sun May 4 - Milan, IT - Unipol Forum

Wed May 7 - Berlin, DE - Uber Arena

Thu May 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome

Sat May 10 - Lodz, PL - Atlas Arena

Sun May 11 - Prague, CZ - O2 Arena

Tue May 13 - Paris, FR - Accor Arena

Wed May 14 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber-ARENA

Thu May 15 - Hannover, DE - ZAG Arena

Sat May 17 - Copenhagen, DK - Royal Arena

Tue May 20 - Tampere, FI - Nokia Arena

Thu May 22 - Linköping, SE - Saab Arena

Fri May 23 - Sandviken, SE - Goransson Arena

Sat May 24 - Oslo, NO - Oslo Spektrum

Wed Jul 09 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jul 11 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Sat Jul 12 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sun Jul 13 - Miami, FL - Kaseya Center

Tue Jul 15 - Raleigh, NC - Lenovo Center

Thu Jul 17 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Fri Jul 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Sat Jul 19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Mon Jul 21 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Tue Jul 22 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Thu Jul 24 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Jul 25 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Sat Jul 26 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Mon Jul 28 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Tue Jul 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Wed Jul 30 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Aug 01 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat Aug 02 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 03 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Tue Aug 05 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Thu Aug 07 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sat Aug 09 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun Aug 10 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

Mon Aug 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu Aug 14 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 15 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

Sat Aug 16 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Wed Sep 24 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Thy Sep 25 - Mexico City, MX - Palacio de los Deportes

Related Stories

Ghost Announce Their Biggest World Tour Ever

Don't Believe In Ghosts Share New Song 'Brooklyn Baby' And Announce Benefit Show

Ghost Hounds Declare 'You'll Never Find Me' With New Video

Ghost's RITE HERE RITE NOW Coming To Home Video

News > Ghost