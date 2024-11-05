Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month

Killswitch Engage took to social media this morning (November 5th) to share the news that they will be releasing new music on November 20th and shared the cover art that revealed a title of "This Consequence".
According to a bio listing on a website for a venue for one of the band's upcoming tour dates, the group is planning to release their nineth full-length album via Metal Blade Records and it will be entitled, "This Consequence".
The new music, whether a single or album, would mark the first new music from the band since their 2019 release "Atonement". The group shared the cover art and said, "11/20/24. New music coming. Mark your calendars."
Fans will be able to catch the band on tour next spring for a headline trek that will feature support from Kublai Khan, Fit For a King, and Frozen Soul. See the dates below:
03/05 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle
03/06 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
03/08 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live
03/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
03/11 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center Arena
03/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
03/14 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort
03/15 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
03/17 Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
03/18 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount
03/19 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum
03/21 Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre
03/22 Tsuut'ina, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino
03/24 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre
03/27 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
03/28 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall
03/29 La Vista, NE @ The Astro
03/30 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
04/01 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live 20 Monroe
04/03 Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena
04/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
04/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
04/06 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center
04/08 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
04/09 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks
04/11 Laval, QC @ Place Bell
04/12 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena
