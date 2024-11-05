Killswitch Engage Releasing New Music Later This Month

Killswitch Engage took to social media this morning (November 5th) to share the news that they will be releasing new music on November 20th and shared the cover art that revealed a title of "This Consequence".

According to a bio listing on a website for a venue for one of the band's upcoming tour dates, the group is planning to release their nineth full-length album via Metal Blade Records and it will be entitled, "This Consequence".

The new music, whether a single or album, would mark the first new music from the band since their 2019 release "Atonement". The group shared the cover art and said, "11/20/24. New music coming. Mark your calendars."

Fans will be able to catch the band on tour next spring for a headline trek that will feature support from Kublai Khan, Fit For a King, and Frozen Soul. See the dates below:

03/05 Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

03/06 Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

03/08 Fayetteville, AR @ JJ's Live

03/09 Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

03/11 El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center Arena

03/13 Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

03/14 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

03/15 Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

03/17 Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House

03/18 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount

03/19 Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

03/21 Penticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

03/22 Tsuut'ina, AB @ Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

03/24 Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings Theatre

03/27 Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

03/28 Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

03/29 La Vista, NE @ The Astro

03/30 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

04/01 Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live 20 Monroe

04/03 Corbin, KY @ The Corbin Arena

04/04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

04/05 Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/06 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Special Events Center

04/08 New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/09 Buffalo, NY @ Buffalo RiverWorks

04/11 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

04/12 Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

Related Stories

Killswitch Engage Plot 2025 North American Headline Your

Alice Cooper, Killswitch Engage, Hollywood Undead, Trivium To Rock Sonic Temple Festival

Killswitch Engage Reunite With Howard Jones At New England Metal And Hardcore Festival

Killswitch Engage Museum Coming To New England Metal & Hardcore Fest

News > Killswitch Engage