Killswitch Engage Expand 2025 Tour Plans

(Atom Splitter) Killswitch Engage will have a busy 2025, which just got busier with new tour dates in May. They will be releasing their new THIS CONSEQUENCE on February 21 via. Metal Blade. The band recently shared the video for first single "Forever Aligned."

Their upcoming winter headline tour features support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For a King and Frozen Soul, and kicks off on March 5 in Nashville and runs through April 12 in Portland, Maine.

The band has also announced dates for May, which will feature support from Shadows Fall, Fit for a King, and Boundaries.. This leg goes on sale on Friday, January 10 at 10am local time, while various pre-sales are happening now.

'We are very excited to be back out on the road in support of our incoming new album," states Jesse Leach. "What better way to roll it out than to have a few dates with our close friends and local boys Shadows Fall with us! They have come back with a vengeance and we want to have them along for the party on these run of shows. To round it out will be the mighty Fit For a King and the heavy hitters Boundaries! All killer, no filler."

He continues, "This new album means the world to us so we will be giving it our absolute all on these shows. Be sure to come out; it will be one for the memories!"

KILLSWITCH ENGAGE ON TOUR:

WITH KUBLAI KHAN TX, FIT FOR A KING, + FROZEN SOUL:

3/5 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

3/6 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

3/8 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

3/9 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

3/11 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center Arena

3/13 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

3/14 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre at The Grand Sierra Resort

3/15 - Wheatland, CA - Hard Rock Live

3/17 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House

3/18 - Seattle, WA - The Paramount

3/19 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Forum

3/21 - Penticton, BC - South Okanagan Events Centre

3/22 - Tsuut'ina, AB - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino

3/24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

3/27 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

3/28 - Waukee, IA- Vibrant Music Hall

3/29 - La Vista, NE - The Astro

3/30 - Kansas City, MO - The Midland Theatre

4/1 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live 20 Monroe

4/3 - Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

4/4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

4/5 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

4/6 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Special Events Center

4/8 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

4/9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo RiverWorks

4/11 - Laval, QC -Place Bell

4/12 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena

WITH SHADOWS FALL, FIT FOR A KING, + BOUNDARIES:

5/8 - Columbus, OH- Sonic Temple*

5/10 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre

5/11 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

5/13 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

5/14 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company

5/16 - Daytona Beach. FL - Welcome To Rockville*

5/17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/18 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

*Festival Date

